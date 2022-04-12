Ticker
EU calls on oil-producing countries to increase deliveries
By EUobserver
The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC), which is responsible for ensuring balanced oil markets, told the EU on Monday that new sanctions on Russia could create oil-supply problems globally, Reuters reported. EU commissioner for energy Kadri Simson, for her part, called on oil-producing countries to step up efforts to increase deliveries to international markets given the "market instability" generated by the war in Ukraine, the commission said.