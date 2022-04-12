By EUobserver

The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC), which is responsible for ensuring balanced oil markets, told the EU on Monday that new sanctions on Russia could create oil-supply problems globally, Reuters reported. EU commissioner for energy Kadri Simson, for her part, called on oil-producing countries to step up efforts to increase deliveries to international markets given the "market instability" generated by the war in Ukraine, the commission said.