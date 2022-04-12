Ticker
Poland arrests alleged Russian spy
By EUobserver
Poland has arrested a Russian man, living 18 years in the country, for espionage-related charges, Reuters reported. "The evidence gathered by the military counterintelligence service indicates that the man, instructed by the Russian special services, collected information concerning the military readiness of the Polish armed forces and of Nato troops," a spokesperson for the Polish interior ministry said on Tuesday. Poland expelled 45 Russian diplomats last month.