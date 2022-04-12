Tuesday

12th Apr 2022

Šefčovič: strategic autonomy must be part of policy analysis

By

EU Commission vice-president Maroš Šefčovič said on Tuesday that so-called "strategic autonomy" should become "an integral part" of the impact assessments that the EU executive prepares in the context of new policies and investments. "I think that it is quite clear that this unjustified military aggression is putting the green and digital transformation into also security perspective," said Šefčovič after a meeting with ministers in Luxembourg.

EU: Ukraine war makes internal rule-of-law fight essential

Hungary said the EU should demonstrate unity — instead of policing internal rule-of-law breaches. But top EU officials have defended ongoing procedures against Hungary and Poland over concerns of judicial independence and democratic backsliding.

Outside shocks are now supercharging EU Green Deal

Russia's war against Ukraine and, before that, Covid 19 risk derailing the EU's ambitious Green Deal. Instead, as Wester Van Gaal explains, both external shocks have supercharged the project — at least for now.

War, Peace and the Green Economy

This magazine is about the world's collective and potentially transformational journey towards a green economy. It is also about taking the reader on what we hope is a fascinating "green voyage" across Europe, Africa and China.

Russia warns against Finland and Sweden Nato bid

Finland is expected to kick off a debate on the country's potential Nato membership. But Russia has clearly voiced opposition towards any potential enlargement of the western military alliance.

