Ticker
EU states to ease exchange of Ukraine refugee cash
By EUobserver
EU ambassadors agreed on Wednesday to ease the exchange of Ukraine's hryvnia banknotes into EU currencies, to help people fleeing Ukraine, under similar conditions across the bloc. This system will allow refugees, including children, to exchange up to 10,000 hryvnias [€310] per person, free of charges and following the official exchange rate of the National Bank of Ukraine. Several countries already have such a system in place.