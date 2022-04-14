Thursday

14th Apr 2022

Ticker

EU states to ease exchange of Ukraine refugee cash

By

EU ambassadors agreed on Wednesday to ease the exchange of Ukraine's hryvnia banknotes into EU currencies, to help people fleeing Ukraine, under similar conditions across the bloc. This system will allow refugees, including children, to exchange up to 10,000 hryvnias [€310] per person, free of charges and following the official exchange rate of the National Bank of Ukraine. Several countries already have such a system in place.

Read and decide

Join EUobserver today

Become an expert on Europe

Get instant access to all articles — and 20 years of archives. 14-day free trial.

Choose your plan

... or subscribe as a group

Don't miss out on

Our exclusive news stories and investigations. Influential. Investigative. Independent.

Lisbeth Kirk

Why join?

Watch our founder Lisbeth Kirk explain the reasons in this 30-second video.

Opinion

The moral cost of 'social peace' in Germany

Germany remains the main obstacle to European sanctions on the Russian oil & gas industry. When will the Zeitenwende ['turning point' in German energy policy] finally deliver?

EU will support investigation into war crimes in Ukraine

The European Commission has pledged to support investigations into potential war crimes in Ukraine — following reports of atrocities committed by Russian soldiers in Bucha, Irpin, and other Ukrainian cities.

Magazine

German wind energy stumbles

A case study: red tape, "Not In My Back Yard" (NIMBYs), and Green vs Green conflicts are putting brake on Germany's rapid wind expansion.

Magazine

Nuclear and gas in EU taxonomy slammed as 'greenwashing'

The EU's decision to include natural gas and nuclear power as "transitional activities" in its sustainable investments guidelines for green finance continues to generate massive controversy. Critics call it the "biggest greenwash ever."

Latest News

  1. Russian bankers shifted wealth away long before sanctions
  2. MEPs visit Bulgaria to probe corruption first-hand
  3. The moral cost of 'social peace' in Germany
  4. EU will support investigation into war crimes in Ukraine
  5. German wind energy stumbles
  6. Nuclear and gas in EU taxonomy slammed as 'greenwashing'
  7. EU: Ukraine war makes internal rule-of-law fight essential
  8. Outside shocks supercharge the EU Green Deal — for now

Join EUobserver

Support quality EU news

Join us