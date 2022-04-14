Ticker
Report: Sweden will submit Nato application in June
By EUobserver
Sweden's prime minister Magdalena Andersson wants to join Nato in June, the Svenska Dagbladet newspaper reported on Wednesday. The application is expected to be formally submitted at a Nato meeting in Madrid at the end of June. Sweden's ruling Social Democrat party launched on Monday an "internal party dialogue" over national security, in the wake of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, with a decision expected to be made in mid-May.