By EUobserver

More than 1,000 Ukrainian marines have surrendered in the city of Mariupol, Russia's defence ministry said on Wednesday. Surrounded and bombarded by Russian troops for weeks, Mariupol would be the first major city to fall since Russia invaded Ukraine on 24 Febuary. If the Russians take the Azovstal industrial district, where the marines have been holed up, they would be in full control of Mariupol.