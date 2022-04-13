Ticker
UN slams UK over Ukraine refugee sex-exploitation claims
By EUobserver
The United Nations high commissioner for refugees (UNHCR) has slammed the UK government's matching system for refugees fleeing the war after claims of sexual exploitation of Ukrainian women, The Guardian reported. "[The] UNHCR believes that a more appropriate matching process could be put in place by ensuring that women and women with children are matched with families or couples, rather than with single men," the UN agency said.