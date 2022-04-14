By EUobserver

Russian Security Council deputy chair and former president Dmitry Medvedev said on Thursday Russia would "seriously reinforce" its defences and naval forces in the Gulf of Finland, and around the Baltic states, if Sweden and Finland joined Nato. "If this is done, no non-nuclear status of the Baltic is possible," Medvedev said, threatening that "Iskanders, hypersonic weapons and nuclear-armed ships [would] literally be at arm's length from their own homes."