By EUobserver

The war in Ukraine will hit global economic growth for 2022 and 2023, the IMF's managing director, Kristalina Georgieva, said on Thursday. Surging energy and food prices will hurt fragile economies the most. "To put it simply, we are facing a crisis on top of a crisis," Georgieva said "In economic terms, growth is down and inflation is up. In human terms, people's income are down and hardship is up."