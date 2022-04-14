Thursday

14th Apr 2022

Ukraine helicopters strike Russian city, Russia says

Ukrainian helicopters hit residential buildings and injured seven people in the Bryansk region, the Investigative Committee of Russia said on Thursday. "Two combat helicopters equipped with heavy offensive weapons illegally entered [Russian] airspace," it said in a statement. The governor of the Belgorod region said a village there was also attacked, but that no one was injured. Ukraine's defence ministry has not yet responded to the allegation.

