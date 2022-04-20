Wednesday

20th Apr 2022

EU will assess Ukraine's membership bid 'diligently'

The EU Commission on Tuesday said it will assess "diligently and quickly" Ukraine's first batch of answers to the questionnaire regarding the country's preparedness to become a member of the bloc. The Ukrainian authorities delivered the first part of the questionnaire on political and economic issues on Monday, and the commission is waiting for the second part, on alignments with EU law, to be delivered before it gives its opinion.

EU Commission still assessing Hungary's anti-LGBTI law

In response to the EU probe, Hungarian prime minister Viktor Orbán's government called for a referendum on the anti-LGBTI legislation, but it failed to to muster enough votes earlier this month to be valid.

Threat of EU oil ban already costing Russia

Russia is already losing oil income due to the threat of a future EU embargo and there is no evidence of large-scale sanctions evasion, the EU Commission has said.

Is fossil hydrogen on its death bed?

Disastrously high gas prices and Europe's push to end gas imports from Russia are making experts wonder if fossil hydrogen is on its death bed.

