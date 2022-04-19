Tuesday

19th Apr 2022

EU will assess Ukraine's membership bid 'diligently'

By

The EU Commission on Tuesday said it will assess "diligently and quickly" Ukraine's first batch of answers to the questionnaire regarding the country's preparedness to become a member of the bloc. The Ukrainian authorities delivered the first part of the questionnaire on political and economic issues on Monday, and the commission is waiting for the second part, on alignments with EU law, to be delivered before it gives its opinion.

