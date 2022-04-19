Tuesday

19th Apr 2022

Ticker

Poland says it won't take or pay for more Covid-19 vaccines

By

Poland said Tuesday that it won't take or pay for more doses of Covid-19 vaccine under the EU's contract, prompting a legal battle with manufacturers, Reuters reported. EU countries has been receiving vaccines under contracts agreed by the EU Commission and vaccine makers. But Poland has seen low vaccine uptake and has surplus vaccine stock. "Indeed, the consequence of this will be a legal conflict," health minister Adam Niedzielski said.

Opinion

Is fossil hydrogen on its death bed?

Disastrously high gas prices and Europe's push to end gas imports from Russia are making experts wonder if fossil hydrogen is on its death bed.

EU commission won't probe 'Pegasus' spyware abuse

The European Commission says people should file their complaints with national authorities in countries whose governments are suspected of using an Israeli-made Pegasus spyware against them.

Opinion

How Europe undervalues the economics of its craft heritage

In 2017, Poterie Renault fired its kilns for the final time, having struggled to make ends meet. Its closure is a drop in the ocean — but also illustrates how Europe fails to realise the economic potential of its heritage.

War in Ukraine raises fears over crime threat in Europe

The Russian invasion of Ukraine has raised fears over a possible rise in criminal threats in the European Union — including an increased risk of human trafficking and sexual abuse, cyberattacks, infiltration of criminals.

