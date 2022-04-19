Ticker
Poland says it won't take or pay for more Covid-19 vaccines
By EUobserver
Poland said Tuesday that it won't take or pay for more doses of Covid-19 vaccine under the EU's contract, prompting a legal battle with manufacturers, Reuters reported. EU countries has been receiving vaccines under contracts agreed by the EU Commission and vaccine makers. But Poland has seen low vaccine uptake and has surplus vaccine stock. "Indeed, the consequence of this will be a legal conflict," health minister Adam Niedzielski said.