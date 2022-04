By EUobserver

A growing majority of Swedes are in favour of joining Nato, a poll showed on Wednesday, Reuters reported. Policy-makers in both Sweden and Finland are contemplating joining the alliance after Russia's invasion of Ukraine. The poll by Demoskop and commissioned by the Aftonbladet newspaper showed 57 percent of Swedes now favoured Nato membership, up from 51 percent in March. Those opposed to joining fell to 21 percent from 24 percent.