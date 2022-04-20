By EUobserver

Former Slovak prime minister Robert Fico is facing criminal charges in Slovakia, police said Wednesday. Fico's former interior minister, Robert Kalinak, has been also charged in the same case, AP reported. Their attorney, David Lindtner, said they have been charged with creating a criminal group, and that they consider the charges politically motivated. Fico is currently a lawmaker for his leftist opposition Smer-Social Democracy party.