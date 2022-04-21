Ticker
Germany now open to sending heavy arms to Ukraine
By EUobserver
Germany's foreign minister Annalena Baerbock said on Thursday that "there are no taboos for us with regard to armoured vehicles and other weaponry that Ukraine needs" after allies criticised her country for Berlin's apparent reluctance to deliver heavy weapons to Ukraine. Baerbock said on a visit to Estonia that the priority was to ensure Ukraine quickly got older Soviet-designed kit that its military could use without extra training, Reuters reported.