Thursday

21st Apr 2022

Germany now open to sending heavy arms to Ukraine

Germany's foreign minister Annalena Baerbock said on Thursday that "there are no taboos for us with regard to armoured vehicles and other weaponry that Ukraine needs" after allies criticised her country for Berlin's apparent reluctance to deliver heavy weapons to Ukraine. Baerbock said on a visit to Estonia that the priority was to ensure Ukraine quickly got older Soviet-designed kit that its military could use without extra training, Reuters reported.

EU Commission still assessing Hungary's anti-LGBTI law

In response to the EU probe, Hungarian prime minister Viktor Orbán's government called for a referendum on the anti-LGBTI legislation, but it failed to to muster enough votes earlier this month to be valid.

Threat of EU oil ban already costing Russia

Russia is already losing oil income due to the threat of a future EU embargo and there is no evidence of large-scale sanctions evasion, the EU Commission has said.

