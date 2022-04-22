Friday

22nd Apr 2022

Ticker

Almost 8m Ukrainians forced to flee homes

By

One in six of Ukrainians — 7.7 million people — have been forced to flee their homes since Russia's aggression began, the International Organisation for Migration (IOM), a UN offshoot, reported Thursday. More than 60 percent of them are women and more than half reported difficulty in access to food. "A humanitarian ceasefire is crucial to allow for aid delivery and access to hard-to-reach communities," IOM director António Vitorino said.

Read and decide

Join EUobserver today

Become an expert on Europe

Get instant access to all articles — and 20 years of archives. 14-day free trial.

Choose your plan

... or subscribe as a group

Don't miss out on

Our exclusive news stories and investigations. Influential. Investigative. Independent.

Lisbeth Kirk

Why join?

Watch our founder Lisbeth Kirk explain the reasons in this 30-second video.

US signals Iran-type ban on Russia trade

Washington has signalled that any firms worldwide doing business with Russia could in future be cut off from US trade — the same way they were over Iran in the past.

EU makes bogus claims on Libya coast guard safety

The European Commission continues to claim its actions supporting the Libyan coast guard are designed to save lives at sea. But those intercepted are often sent to detention centres where they face torture, rape and murder.

Latest News

  1. US signals Iran-type ban on Russia trade
  2. EU makes bogus claims on Libya coast guard safety
  3. Slovenia's Janša faces tight elections amid criticism
  4. Weaponising Europe: Why EU should buy arms for its states
  5. Nato training: How Ukraine is actually winning against Russia
  6. African economies risk suffocation by 'shock' carbon tax
  7. From Polish kings to EU: Who'll protect Białowieża forest?
  8. EU welcome for Ukraine refugees — a new gold standard?

Join EUobserver

Support quality EU news

Join us