By EUobserver

One in six of Ukrainians — 7.7 million people — have been forced to flee their homes since Russia's aggression began, the International Organisation for Migration (IOM), a UN offshoot, reported Thursday. More than 60 percent of them are women and more than half reported difficulty in access to food. "A humanitarian ceasefire is crucial to allow for aid delivery and access to hard-to-reach communities," IOM director António Vitorino said.