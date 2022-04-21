Thursday

21st Apr 2022

Ticker

Almost 8m Ukrainians forced to flee homes

By

One in six of Ukrainians — 7.7 million people — have been forced to flee their homes since Russia's aggression began, the International Organisation for Migration (IOM), a UN offshoot, reported Thursday. More than 60 percent of them are women and more than half reported difficulty in access to food. "A humanitarian ceasefire is crucial to allow for aid delivery and access to hard-to-reach communities," IOM director António Vitorino said.

Read and decide

Join EUobserver today

Become an expert on Europe

Get instant access to all articles — and 20 years of archives. 14-day free trial.

Choose your plan

... or subscribe as a group

Don't miss out on

Our exclusive news stories and investigations. Influential. Investigative. Independent.

Lisbeth Kirk

Why join?

Watch our founder Lisbeth Kirk explain the reasons in this 30-second video.

EU Commission still assessing Hungary's anti-LGBTI law

In response to the EU probe, Hungarian prime minister Viktor Orbán's government called for a referendum on the anti-LGBTI legislation, but it failed to to muster enough votes earlier this month to be valid.

Latest News

  1. Weaponising Europe: Why EU should buy arms for its states
  2. Nato training: How Ukraine is actually winning against Russia
  3. African economies risk suffocation by 'shock' carbon tax
  4. From Polish kings to EU: Who'll protect Białowieża forest?
  5. EU welcome for Ukraine refugees — a new gold standard?
  6. EU Commission still assessing Hungary's anti-LGBTI law
  7. Experts: climate change will not mean mass migration
  8. Threat of EU oil ban already costing Russia

Join EUobserver

Support quality EU news

Join us