Ticker
Russian embassy attacks EU spokesman by name
By EUobserver
The Russian embassy in Iceland has singled out an EU Commission spokesman for criticism, saying Friday that "Peter Stano cynically declares the European commitment to a diplomatic settlement of the situation and claims that more weapons [to Ukraine] do not mean more war". It said Iceland should expect "negative consequences" for allowing 13 cargo flights of Western arms shipments to Ukraine and said cargo entering Ukraine was a "legitimate target".