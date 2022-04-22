Ticker
Russian mercenaries in false-flag Mali massacre, France says
By EUobserver
France has said Russian mercenaries were burying civilian dead in makeshift graves near a French army base in Gossi, Mali, and claiming via proxies on social media that French forces had committed a massacre. "It is representative of multiple information attacks French soldiers have faced for several months," the French military staff said, AFP reports. MPs in Niger started voting Friday on letting French soldiers relocate there to fight jihadists.