By EUobserver

A Russian general, Rustam Minnekaev, said Friday according to Russian newswire Interfax, Russia wanted to conquer Ukrainian land all the way to Moldova, where Russophones were being persecuted — a pretext previously used for invasions. "Control over the south of Ukraine is another way out to Transnistria, where there are also facts of oppression of the Russian-speaking population," he said, prompting speculation if the threat was real or propaganda intimidation.