Friday

22nd Apr 2022

Ticker

Russian general threatens Moldova

By

A Russian general, Rustam Minnekaev, said Friday according to Russian newswire Interfax, Russia wanted to conquer Ukrainian land all the way to Moldova, where Russophones were being persecuted — a pretext previously used for invasions. "Control over the south of Ukraine is another way out to Transnistria, where there are also facts of oppression of the Russian-speaking population," he said, prompting speculation if the threat was real or propaganda intimidation.

MEPs sue EU commission for Covid contract transparency

Five European lawmakers from the Greens lodged a lawsuit against the European Commission for not fully disclosing its Covid vaccine contracts with the pharmaceutical industry. The commission says it is in "the business of respecting contracts."

Opinion

Le Pen's new EU rhetoric masks same old ideas

Le Pen has switched from talk of Frexit to talk of primacy of French law — but her softer language masks just as hard an attack on the EU project as ever.

US signals Iran-type ban on Russia trade

Washington has signalled that any firms worldwide doing business with Russia could in future be cut off from US trade — the same way they were over Iran in the past.

