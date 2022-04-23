Saturday

23rd Apr 2022

Ticker

Gas payments in roubles may be possible, EU commission says

By

EU companies may be able to comply with Russia's proposed system to pay for gas in roubles without braking the bloc's sanctions against Moscow, the EU Commission said Friday, but it is not yet clear how that procedure would work. Moscow proposed that energy buyers open accounts at Gazprombank, where payments in euros or dollars would be converted to roubles, which might comply with the EU's sanctions regime, Reuters reported.

Read and decide

Join EUobserver today

Become an expert on Europe

Get instant access to all articles — and 20 years of archives. 14-day free trial.

Choose your plan

... or subscribe as a group

Don't miss out on

Our exclusive news stories and investigations. Influential. Investigative. Independent.

Lisbeth Kirk

Why join?

Watch our founder Lisbeth Kirk explain the reasons in this 30-second video.

MEPs sue EU commission for Covid contract transparency

Five European lawmakers from the Greens lodged a lawsuit against the European Commission for not fully disclosing its Covid vaccine contracts with the pharmaceutical industry. The commission says it is in "the business of respecting contracts."

Opinion

Le Pen's new EU rhetoric masks same old ideas

Le Pen has switched from talk of Frexit to talk of primacy of French law — but her softer language masks just as hard an attack on the EU project as ever.

US signals Iran-type ban on Russia trade

Washington has signalled that any firms worldwide doing business with Russia could in future be cut off from US trade — the same way they were over Iran in the past.

Latest News

  1. MEPs sue EU commission for Covid contract transparency
  2. Le Pen's new EU rhetoric masks same old ideas
  3. Putin's shadow hangs over decisive French vote
  4. How Putin primed Kazakhstan for evading EU sanctions
  5. China & EU must cooperate on green goals, despite divides
  6. US signals Iran-type ban on Russia trade
  7. EU makes bogus claims on Libya coast guard safety
  8. Slovenia's Janša faces tight elections amid criticism

Join EUobserver

Support quality EU news

Join us