Ticker
Gas payments in roubles may be possible, EU commission says
By EUobserver
EU companies may be able to comply with Russia's proposed system to pay for gas in roubles without braking the bloc's sanctions against Moscow, the EU Commission said Friday, but it is not yet clear how that procedure would work. Moscow proposed that energy buyers open accounts at Gazprombank, where payments in euros or dollars would be converted to roubles, which might comply with the EU's sanctions regime, Reuters reported.