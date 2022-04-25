By EUobserver

Slovenia's populist and illiberal prime minister Janez Janša faced a humiliating defeat in Sunday's elections, when his SDS party got just 22.5 percent of the vote, compared to the environmentalist Freedom Movement on 38.5 percent, according to an exit poll by the Mediana Institute. Freedom Movement leader Robert Golob needs to find a coalition partner to secure power, but finished just three seats short of a majority in parliament.