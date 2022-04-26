By EUobserver

Activists from environmental NGOs Greenpeace and Extinction Rebellion briefly blocked a tanker from delivering Russian oil to a Norwegian firm Monday in protest at the Ukraine war. "I'm shocked that Norway operates as a free port for Russian oil, which we know finances Putin's warfare," Greenpeace Norway's Frode Pleym said, Reuters reports. The buyer, Esso Norway, said it bought the oil before the war started and had now stopped purchases.