Ticker
International prosecutors join forces on Russia war crimes
By EUobserver
The EU's judicial cooperation agency, Eurojust, is to join forces with the International Criminal Court in The Hague to document Russian war crimes in Ukraine under a new agreement unveiled Monday. The deal was meant to send "a clear message that all efforts will be undertaken to effectively gather evidence ... and bring those responsible to justice," Eurojust said. Lithuanian, Polish, and Ukrainian prosecutors are to lead the Eurojust taskforce.