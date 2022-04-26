By EUobserver

Spain and Portugal announced on Tuesday an agreement with the European Commission to temporarily limit the price of natural gas for 12 months, Spanish media reported. The reference price of gas will be initially fixed at around €40-per-megawatt-hour, but it will have to reach an average price of €50-per-megawatt-hour throughout the period that the mechanism is in place. Spain and Portugal last month requested setting a maximum of €30-per-megawatt-hour.