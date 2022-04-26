Tuesday

26th Apr 2022

Ticker

Spain and Portugal get green light to limit gas price

By

Spain and Portugal announced on Tuesday an agreement with the European Commission to temporarily limit the price of natural gas for 12 months, Spanish media reported. The reference price of gas will be initially fixed at around €40-per-megawatt-hour, but it will have to reach an average price of €50-per-megawatt-hour throughout the period that the mechanism is in place. Spain and Portugal last month requested setting a maximum of €30-per-megawatt-hour.

Read and decide

Join EUobserver today

Become an expert on Europe

Get instant access to all articles — and 20 years of archives. 14-day free trial.

Choose your plan

... or subscribe as a group

Don't miss out on

Our exclusive news stories and investigations. Influential. Investigative. Independent.

Lisbeth Kirk

Why join?

Watch our founder Lisbeth Kirk explain the reasons in this 30-second video.

Column

We won't stop the extreme right (if we continue like this)

For a decade we have been watching the extreme, mostly from the political right, growing, or at least entrenching itself, and turning elections into democracy plebiscites. And it seems that nobody has found a convincing recipe to stop them.

Opinion

Eastern Europe: Between hammer and anvil

For peace in Europe in the short term, Ukraine must win the war. But for peace in the long term, Germany must be contained and Russia must break apart.

Magazine

Interview: 'Carbon tax' MEP with one eye on Mozambique

Dutch MEP Mohammed Chahim is rapporteur forthe proposed carbon tax on imported goods which is planned to come into force in 2026. It is one of the biggest and most complex legislative proposals Europe has ever drawn up.

News in Brief

  1. German systems to help shoot down Russian planes in Ukraine
  2. Ukraine has right to strike targets in Russia, UK says
  3. Moldova issues security warning on Russia-controlled region
  4. UN: More than 8 million likely to flee Ukraine
  5. Germany 'much closer' to ending Russian oil dependence
  6. EU warns Musk on Twitter takeover
  7. Spain and Portugal get green light to limit gas price
  8. Austria's internal border controls unjust, says EU court

Latest News

  1. Finland unfazed by Kremlin threats on Nato membership
  2. EU warns next winter may be 'difficult for European economy'
  3. Hiking rates will damage economy, experts warn
  4. We won't stop the extreme right (if we continue like this)
  5. Eastern Europe: Between hammer and anvil
  6. Interview: 'Carbon tax' MEP with one eye on Mozambique
  7. Russian army in oil-funded spending spree before Ukraine
  8. Relief in Slovenia following 'Mini-Orbán' election defeat

Join EUobserver

Support quality EU news

Join us