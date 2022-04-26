Tuesday

26th Apr 2022

Ticker

Spain and Portugal get green light to limit gas price

By

Spain and Portugal announced on Tuesday an agreement with the European Commission to temporarily limit the price of natural gas for 12 months, Spanish media reported. The reference price of gas will be initially fixed at around €40-per-megawatt-hour, but it will have to reach an average price of €50-per-megawatt-hour throughout the period that the mechanism is in place. Spain and Portugal last month requested setting a maximum of €30-per-megawatt-hour.

Read and decide

Join EUobserver today

Become an expert on Europe

Get instant access to all articles — and 20 years of archives. 14-day free trial.

Choose your plan

... or subscribe as a group

Don't miss out on

Our exclusive news stories and investigations. Influential. Investigative. Independent.

Lisbeth Kirk

Why join?

Watch our founder Lisbeth Kirk explain the reasons in this 30-second video.

Opinion

Eastern Europe: Between hammer and anvil

For peace in Europe in the short term, Ukraine must win the war. But for peace in the long term, Germany must be contained and Russia must break apart.

Magazine

Interview: 'Carbon tax' MEP with one eye on Mozambique

Dutch MEP Mohammed Chahim is rapporteur forthe proposed carbon tax on imported goods which is planned to come into force in 2026. It is one of the biggest and most complex legislative proposals Europe has ever drawn up.

News in Brief

  1. Spain and Portugal get green light to limit gas price
  2. Austria's internal border controls unjust, says EU court
  3. UN watchdog to arrive at Chernobyl on Tuesday
  4. International prosecutors join forces on Russia war crimes
  5. Russia expels 40 German diplomats in tit-for-tat move
  6. UK scientists risk losing millions in EU funds
  7. Activists block Russian oil delivery in Norway
  8. Biden names Brink as US ambassador to Kyiv

Latest News

  1. Eastern Europe: Between hammer and anvil
  2. Interview: 'Carbon tax' MEP with one eye on Mozambique
  3. Russian army in oil-funded spending spree before Ukraine
  4. Relief in Slovenia following 'Mini-Orbán' election defeat
  5. Thousands of toxic chemicals face EU restrictions
  6. MEPs tell Germany's Scholz to cut Russian gas
  7. Pegasus: Are we becoming a Europe of spies?
  8. Magic Magid: The paradox at the heart of EU's Green Deal

Join EUobserver

Support quality EU news

Join us