By EUobserver

Germany has pledged to send 50 mobile anti-aircraft systems called Cheetahs to Ukraine at an arms-pledging conference hosted by the US at its Rammstein military base in Germany Tuesday, ending weeks of foot-dragging on weapons shipments to the Russia-besieged country. "Those systems will provide real capability for Ukraine," US secretary of defence Lloyd Austin said, Reuters reports. The move comes despite Russia's redoubled warnings of a nuclear confrontation with Nato.