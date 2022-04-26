By EUobserver

Moldova's pro-Western president Maria Sandu warned Tuesday some "forces inside Transnistria" were in "favour of war", referring to the country's Russia-controlled breakaway region. Sandu spoke after emergency meetings following explosions and rocket attacks in Transnistria Monday and Tuesday, as well as belligerent statements by Russian politicians and generals. Moldova, like Ukraine, used to be a Soviet vassal, but recently applied to join the European Union.