Ticker
Ukraine has right to strike targets in Russia, UK says
By EUobserver
Ukraine has every right to strike targets inside Russia in self-defence, including using Nato-supplied weapons, British armed forces minister James Heappey said Tuesday. "Ukraine is targeting what I would say are completely legitimate military targets to disrupt Russian logistics supplies," he told The Times. "They make those choices just as the Russians make the choices to indiscriminately bomb Ukrainian towns and cities," he said.