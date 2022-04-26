By EUobserver

The UN's refugee agency predicts more than 8 million Ukrainians could end up fleeing the country, it said at a conference in Geneva Tuesday. The "UNHCR and partners are seeking $1.85bn [€.72bn] to support a projected 8.3 million refugees in ... Hungary, the Republic of Moldova, Poland, Romania and Slovakia, as well as other countries in the region, including Belarus, Bulgaria and the Czech Republic," UNHCR spokesperson Shabia Mantoo said.