By EUobserver

The European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen said on Wednesday that Russian energy giant Gazprom's decision to halt gas supplies to Bulgaria and Poland, due to the absence of payments in roubles, was "unjustified" and "unacceptable". "[This] is yet another attempt by Russia to use gas as an instrument of blackmail," her statement said, adding Russia has proven to be an unreliable supplier.