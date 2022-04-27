By EUobserver

The European Commission on Wednesday urged member states to remain vigilant during the current phase of the Covid-19 pandemic. "It is crucial that member states maintain a high level of vigilance and preparedness for new outbreaks and variants — the pandemic is not over yet," said health commissioner Stella Kyriakides. The EU Commission estimates that between 60 percent and 80 percent of the EU population has been infected with Covid-19.