Wednesday

27th Apr 2022

Ticker

EU warns member states: 'Covid-19 is not over yet'

By

The European Commission on Wednesday urged member states to remain vigilant during the current phase of the Covid-19 pandemic. "It is crucial that member states maintain a high level of vigilance and preparedness for new outbreaks and variants — the pandemic is not over yet," said health commissioner Stella Kyriakides. The EU Commission estimates that between 60 percent and 80 percent of the EU population has been infected with Covid-19.

Read and decide

Join EUobserver today

Become an expert on Europe

Get instant access to all articles — and 20 years of archives. 14-day free trial.

Choose your plan

... or subscribe as a group

Don't miss out on

Our exclusive news stories and investigations. Influential. Investigative. Independent.

Lisbeth Kirk

Why join?

Watch our founder Lisbeth Kirk explain the reasons in this 30-second video.

EU eyes job deal with Egypt, Morocco and Tunisia

The European Commission wants to set up so-called "talent partnerships" with foreign states to help fill the labour gaps in the EU — on the condition they help prevent irregular migration.

EU starts unprecedented rule-of-law probe against Hungary

The so-called conditionality mechanism has been invoked, for the first time in EU history, over long-standing concerns of corruption, amid allegations Viktor Orbán's allies syphoned off EU money, and over how Budapest ignored commission concerns.

Opinion

Ankara's reluctance to join sanctions against Russia

Corruption, plus the Turkish economy's severe decline, is why the international sanctions are regarded as an opportunity for corrupt elites who perceive sanctions as a bargaining chip to make more money. Any EU sanctions regime must consider Ankarara's evasions.

News in Brief

  1. EU warns member states: 'Covid-19 is not over yet'
  2. EU slams 'blackmail' of Gazprom gas cuts to Poland and Bulgaria
  3. German systems to help shoot down Russian planes in Ukraine
  4. Ukraine has right to strike targets in Russia, UK says
  5. Moldova issues security warning on Russia-controlled region
  6. UN: More than 8 million likely to flee Ukraine
  7. Germany 'much closer' to ending Russian oil dependence
  8. EU warns Musk on Twitter takeover

Latest News

  1. EU eyes job deal with Egypt, Morocco and Tunisia
  2. EU warns paying roubles for Putin's gas may breach sanctions
  3. EU starts unprecedented rule-of-law probe against Hungary
  4. Ankara's reluctance to join sanctions against Russia
  5. Ugandan activist Hilda Nakabuye warns over climate inaction
  6. Finland unfazed by Kremlin threats on Nato membership
  7. EU warns next winter may be 'difficult for European economy'
  8. Hiking rates will damage economy, experts warn

Join EUobserver

Support quality EU news

Join us