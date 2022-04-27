By EUobserver

Activists in Belarus who sabotage railway lines transporting Russian armour to Ukraine or set fire to Russian tanks will in future risk the death penalty under legal changes announced Wednesday, Reuters reports. "There can be no justification for the actions of terrorists," parliament speaker Vladimir Andreychenko said. Activists recently sent EUobserver footage of burning Russian vehicles. "Zhive Belarus!" [meaning "Long-live Belarus"] one activist, who asked not to be named, said.