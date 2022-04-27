Ticker
Putin threatens attacks on Western arms-suppliers to Ukraine
By EUobserver
Russian president Vladimir Putin in a TV speech Wednesday threatened military strikes against Western countries sending weapons to Ukraine. "If anyone decides to meddle in ongoing events and create unacceptable strategic threats for Russia, they must know our response will be lightning-quick," he said. Russia's defence ministry, earlier Wednesday, said its cruise missiles destroyed "foreign weapons" from "the United States and European countries" at an arms depot inside Ukraine.