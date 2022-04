By EUobserver

The number of antisemitic incidents in France jumped 75 percent in 2021 compared to 2020 and by 29 percent in Germany, as part of a wider, global trend, according to the Center for the Study of Contemporary European Jewry at Tel Aviv University. The study said lockdown-era social media and the dark web were part of the problem. Israel's killing of 261 people in Gaza in 2021 also prompted hatred.