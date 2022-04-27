Ticker
EU banks urged to protect Ukrainian refugees' rights
By EUobserver
Banks in the EU can apply lighter background checks than usual on Ukrainian refugees so they quickly gain access to basic financial services, the European Banking Authority, a Paris-based regulator, said Wednesday. It also warned banks to look out for tell-tale signs of labour exploitation, such as very low wage transfers. "All refugees are vulnerable and may be at significant risk of human trafficking and exploitation," it said.