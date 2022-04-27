By EUobserver

Switzerland has banned Russian nationals form registering trusts there, its government said Wednesday, to help stop potential EU sanctions evasion in the financial hub. It also mirrored European sanctions on imports of Russian lignite, coal, caviar, timber and seafood, as well as exports to Russia of some chemicals and industrial robots. It earlier blacklisted over 200 Russian individuals and entities "in view of Russia's ongoing military aggression in Ukraine".