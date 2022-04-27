By EUobserver

The European Court of Justice has said regional authorities in Brussels had the right to ask Airbnb, the US-based accommodation-rental giant, for tax information on tourist transactions in 2017, in a precedent that could harm its business model in Europe. Airbnb Ireland, its European subidiary, had brought the case, saying the Belgian request contravened its freedom to provide services. Brussels imposes a tourist tax on short-stay accommodation.