Thursday

28th Apr 2022

Ticker

Watchdog calls for ad hoc tribunal into Ukraine war crimes

By

The Council of Europe called on Thursday for an ad hoc international criminal tribunal to be set up "urgently" to issue international arrest warrants and investigate and prosecute crimes allegedly committed by the Russian military in Ukraine. The call by the Strasbourg-based rights watchdog follows images of alleged atrocities in Bucha and other Ukrainian cities as well as reports of the use of rape and torture as weapons of war.

Transparency lawsuit filed against Frontex

German sea rescue organisation Sea-Watch is suing Frontex for refusing to disclose some 73 documents on its possible role in helping the Libyan coast guard intercept migrants in Malta's rescue zone.

