Ticker
Watchdog calls for ad hoc tribunal into Ukraine war crimes
By EUobserver
The Council of Europe called on Thursday for an ad hoc international criminal tribunal to be set up "urgently" to issue international arrest warrants and investigate and prosecute crimes allegedly committed by the Russian military in Ukraine. The call by the Strasbourg-based rights watchdog follows images of alleged atrocities in Bucha and other Ukrainian cities as well as reports of the use of rape and torture as weapons of war.