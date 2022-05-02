By EUobserver

Finnish consortium Fennovoima said Monday it had terminated its contract with Russia's state-owned nuclear-power supplier Rosatom, for the delivery of a planned nuclear power plant in Finland, citing significant delays, Reuters reported. The Hanhikivi plant's final construction permit was set to be granted by the end of 2022. After Russia's invasion of Ukraine, economy minister Mika Lintila has repeatedly said it would be "absolutely impossible" to grant the permit.