EU accuses Apple of restricting access to mobile 'wallet'
By EUobserver
EU regulators on Monday charged Apple with restricting rivals' access to its technology. The commission said Apple abused its dominant position, could be fined, and it could also force the iPhone-maker to open its mobile payment system to competitors. "We have indications that Apple restricted third-party access to key technology necessary to develop rival mobile wallet solutions on Apple's devices," EU anti-trust commissioner Margrethe Vestager said.