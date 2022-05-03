Ticker
EU commissioner condemns Lavrov's Hitler remarks
By EUobserver
EU Commission vice-president Margaritis Schinas said Monday that comments by Russia's foreign minister Sergei Lavrov — that Adolf Hitler had Jewish roots — were "factually false", "perpetuate the outrageous narrative on 'denazification' of Ukraine", and "distort and trivialise the Holocaust." "Any attempt to turn the victims of the Shoah into perpetrators is unacceptable," he tweeted. Earlier, Israel lambasted the comments too.