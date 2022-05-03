By EUobserver

The mobile phones of Spanish prime minister Pedro Sánchez and his defence minister were infected last year by Pegasus spyware, Spanish authorities said Monday. Sánchez's phone was breached twice in May 2021, defence minister Margarita Robles' device was targeted in June, AP reported. The breaches were not authorised by any Spanish judge, officials said. "We have no doubt that this is an illicit, unauthorised intervention," cabinet minister Félix Bolaños said.