Wednesday

4th May 2022

Ticker

Germany warns Finland and Sweden on Putin

By

Russian leader Vladimir Putin might attack other countries after Ukraine, German chancellor Olaf Scholz said in Berlin Tuesday, after meeting the leaders of Finland and Sweden — two countries considering joining Nato. "No one can assume that the Russian president and government will not on other occasions break international law with violence," Scholz said."He wants to expand his territory and push borders with violence," Scholz also told Stern magazine.

MEPs urge EU not to relax policing rule-of-law amid war

European lawmakers debated the lack of progress in the EU sanctions probe against Poland and Hungary, and warned Russia's invasion of Ukraine should not be a reason to turn away from rule-breaking within the bloc.

Opinion

On World Press Freedom Day, new threats to journalists surge

World Press Freedom Day: two sinister and distinct trends in harassment against reporters have emerged: the onslaught of online abuse targeting — in particular — women journalists, and the weaponisation of laws against media practitioners.

Column

Some lessons from George Orwell

"Pure pacifism can only appeal to people in very sheltered positions." While reading George Orwell's essay The Lion and The Unicorn, one must pinch oneself at times: this could have been written today. Instead, Orwell wrote these lines in 1941.

  Slovakia wants out of EU ban on Russian oil
  MEPs call on EU to invest in Pyrenees Midcat gas pipeline
  Former commissioners urge EU to decarbonise over Russia
  Report: Bolsonaro kills EU election-mission plan
  WHO: Obesity epidemic in Europe 'escalating'
  Calls to tax windfall profits in energy sector
  Pegasus spyware infected Spanish PM's phone

  EU should drop unanimity in foreign policy, Italian PM says
  MEPs urge EU not to relax policing rule-of-law amid war
  On World Press Freedom Day, new threats to journalists surge
  Some lessons from George Orwell
  Violence stalks Europe's journalists
  Brussels warns on Russian gas cuts: 'Any country could be next'
  Why Leggeri's resignation won't change Frontex
  Georgia, Ukraine and Moldova vs EU's Eastern Partnership?

