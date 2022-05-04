Ticker
Germany warns Finland and Sweden on Putin
By EUobserver
Russian leader Vladimir Putin might attack other countries after Ukraine, German chancellor Olaf Scholz said in Berlin Tuesday, after meeting the leaders of Finland and Sweden — two countries considering joining Nato. "No one can assume that the Russian president and government will not on other occasions break international law with violence," Scholz said."He wants to expand his territory and push borders with violence," Scholz also told Stern magazine.