By EUobserver

In a Tuesday plenary debate at the European Parliament in Strasbourg, energy commissioner Kadri Simson resisted calls from some MEPs to allocate EU funds for investment in Midcat, a gas pipeline that would connect Spain with France. "We should use existing infrastructure, some of which is underused, to the best of our ability," Simson said, stressing the importance to speed up renewable energy projects and efforts to save energy.