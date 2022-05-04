Wednesday

4th May 2022

MEPs adopt position on common charger initiative

MEPs adopted the European Parliament's position on the common charger on Wednesday, paving the way to start negotiations with member states. New rules would make USB-C the standard charging port for all smartphones, tablets, and other electronic devices — which would most likely force Apple to redesign the iPhone. Exemptions would apply to devices that are too small to have a USB-C port, such as smartwatches or health trackers.

Working at EU institutions not easy for ethnic minority staff

EU institutions have failed to create an inclusive culture for Europeans of colour and people with disabilities, according to the European Commission's first-ever survey on diversity, inclusion and respect at the workplace.

EU Commission proposes Russian oil-ban in new sanctions

Commission president Ursula von der Leyen said EU countries should phase out Russian crude oil imports within six months, and refined oil by the end of the year to minimise the impact on European economy and global supply.

  MEPs adopt position on common charger initiative
